Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teena Shetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Teena Shetty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Riley J. Williams III MD PC525 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2138
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2138Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
My daughter got immediate, comprehensive care from a group of incredible doctors, PAs, clinicians, and staff. This group works as a true team across all aspects of concussion treatment and post-concussion care. The team works together seamlessly and every step is adjusted as needed for the individual patient. It was an incredible experience with a great result and I would give Dr. Shetty and the whole team the highest possible recommendation for anyone who has a concussion, or thinks they might have one.
- 23 years of experience
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Shetty has seen patients for Concussion, Traumatic Brain Injury and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
