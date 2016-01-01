Dr. Siddique has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teepu Siddique, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Teepu Siddique, MD
Dr. Teepu Siddique, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Siddique works at
Dr. Siddique's Office Locations
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Teepu Siddique, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Hosp For Spl Surg-Cornell Mc|Hospital For Special Surgery, Cornell Medical Center|National Institutes of Health|Natl Inst Hlth
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Perth Amboy General Hospital|Perth Amboy Genl Hosp
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Neurology
