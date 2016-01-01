See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Teepu Siddique, MD

Neurology
3.2 (6)
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Teepu Siddique, MD

Dr. Teepu Siddique, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Siddique works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siddique's Office Locations

    Nmff Department of Neusurgey
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

TCD Bubble Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
TCD Bubble Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

TCD Bubble Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Wada Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Astrocytoma
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
EMG (Electromyography)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Medulloblastoma
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Diseases
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuropathy
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Pseudobulbar Affect
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Schwannoma
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Teepu Siddique, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1639187214
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hosp For Spl Surg-Cornell Mc|Hospital For Special Surgery, Cornell Medical Center|National Institutes of Health|Natl Inst Hlth
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Umdnj-University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Perth Amboy General Hospital|Perth Amboy Genl Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siddique has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siddique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siddique works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Siddique’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddique. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddique.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

