Overview of Dr. Teeranun Jirajariyavej, MD

Dr. Teeranun Jirajariyavej, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY-SIRIRAJ HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jirajariyavej works at Community Health Centers of the Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.