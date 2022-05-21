Dr. Supakorndej has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teerawit Supakorndej, MD
Overview
Dr. Teerawit Supakorndej, MD is a Dermatologist in Mill Creek, WA. They graduated from Washington University.
Locations
- 1 15418 Main St Ste 303A, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 339-5417
The Everett Clinic Pllc4004 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5417
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Supakorndej is the best! I was recommended to see him from a couple friends, and glad I made the switch from my Seattle dermatologist. I immediately felt at ease. I'm amazed at how thorough he was for just a 15 minute skin exam. He's extremely knowledgeable, and he took the time to educate me on my skin condition - you can tell he is deeply passionate about his work. I can't say enough great things about him or his assistant!
About Dr. Teerawit Supakorndej, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Dermatology
