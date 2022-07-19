Overview

Dr. Teeresa Sisodia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Sisodia works at One Health Primary Care in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.