Dr. Tehilla Steiner, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Tehilla Steiner, MD
Overview of Dr. Tehilla Steiner, MD
Dr. Tehilla Steiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Steiner works at
Dr. Steiner's Office Locations
Pediatric Ophthalmology Consultants of South Florida220 SW 84th Ave Ste 204, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 424-5959
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tehilla Steiner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1356637235
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steiner has seen patients for Lazy Eye and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Steiner speaks Creole.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.