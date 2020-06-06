Overview

Dr. Tehming Liang, MD is a Dermatologist in Bolingbrook, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Liang works at Tehming Liang MD in Bolingbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.