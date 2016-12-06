Overview of Dr. Tejanand Mulpur, MD

Dr. Tejanand Mulpur, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Mulpur works at TEJANAND G MULPUR, MD in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.