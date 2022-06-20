Overview of Dr. Tejas Pandya, DPM

Dr. Tejas Pandya, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.



Dr. Pandya works at Capital District Podiatry in Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.