Dr. Tejas Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Tejas Patel, MD
Dr. Tejas Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA.
VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-7069
Neuroscience, Orthopaedic and Wellness Center (N.O.W. Center)11958 W Broad St, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 828-9296Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Vcu Health West Hospital - Addiction Psychiatry and Consultationliaison Psychiatry1200 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-9296
VCU Health System1001 E Leigh St Fl 12, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-7069
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have a complicated medical history. Multiple surgeons refused to help me. Two surgeons tried and failed to correct my toe. No surgeon recognized the severity of my ankle instability. Dr. Patel spent a lot time reviewing my medical records during the initial office visit. He developed a plan to stabilize my foot and ankle. The recovery was long and somewhat complicated due to the post surgical precautions. More than 6 months later, my outocome is very good. I would highly recommend Dr. Patel.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
