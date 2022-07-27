Overview

Dr. Tejas Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Reeves County Hospital District.



Dr. Patel works at MCH Procare Odessa Heart Inst in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.