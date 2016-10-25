Dr. Tejas Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejas Sheth, MD
Overview of Dr. Tejas Sheth, MD
Dr. Tejas Sheth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Sheth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sheth's Office Locations
-
1
Womens Care Group5851 W 95th St Ste 400, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 857-7230
-
2
Women's Health Institute of Illinois10762 W 167th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 873-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheth?
I LOVE Dr. Sheth!! She takes time with you....I have never felt rushed at an appointment and she explains evertrying in detail. She delivered my son via csection as it was a complicated pregnancy and although it wasnt an ideal delivery, she made it as smooth and comfortable as possible.
About Dr. Tejas Sheth, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati
- 1083901375
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth works at
Dr. Sheth speaks Gujarati.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.