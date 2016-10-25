Overview of Dr. Tejas Sheth, MD

Dr. Tejas Sheth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Sheth works at Women's Care Group in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.