Dr. Tejaskumar Naik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tejaskumar Naik, MD
Dr. Tejaskumar Naik, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Corona, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Medicine and Dentistry - Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine
Dr. Naik works at
Dr. Naik's Office Locations
2083 Compton Ave., #1032083 Compton Ave Ste 103, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 590-4797
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Niak has been instrumental in saving my mother from toe amputation TWICE over the last 3 years. We are blessed to have him as our infectious disease specialist.
About Dr. Tejaskumar Naik, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1255426599
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry - Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naik works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.