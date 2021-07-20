Dr. Tejaskumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejaskumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tejaskumar Patel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Surya Psychiatric Clinic6650 N Oracle Rd Ste 110, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 639-8576
-
2
Surya Psychiatric Clinic7410 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 639-8576Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Yes, I have.
About Dr. Tejaskumar Patel, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- 1902848096
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.