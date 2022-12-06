Overview

Dr. Tejinder Glamour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand medical college - Ludhiana, India and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Glamour works at Advanced Gastro & Liver Care PA in Pinellas Park, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.