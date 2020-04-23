Dr. Tejinder Mander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejinder Mander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tejinder Mander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Sheridan Community Hospital, Sparrow Carson Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Pennock, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 705 S Greenville West Dr Ste 101, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 456-9553
-
2
West Michigan Cardiology PC709 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 754-9146Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Spectrum Health Lakeview Youth Clinic420 N Lincoln Ave, Lakeview, MI 48850 Directions (989) 352-8452
-
4
West Michigan Cardiology743 E Beltline Ave Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 456-9553Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Sheridan Community Hospital
- Sparrow Carson Hospital
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Spectrum Health Pennock
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mander?
Dr. Tejinder Mander, MD is a cardiology specialist who cares about his patients and how to treat them with the best possible outcome. I trust him and his staff. They are always professional, but friendly and willing to go out of their way to help you. Thank you Doctor and Staff for all you do.....
About Dr. Tejinder Mander, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1740265701
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mander has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mander speaks Panjabi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.