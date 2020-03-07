Dr. Tejpal Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejpal Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Tejpal Singh, MD
Dr. Tejpal Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reston, VA.
Dr. Singh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
Vital Psychiatry Associates11333 Sunset Hills Rd, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 829-0593
-
2
Vital Psychiatry Associates LLC105 N Virginia Ave Ste 207, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 829-0593
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
I struggled with my mental health problems for over a decade. Dr. Singh helped me get it right in my brain. For my first appointment he gave me lot of his time. I have seen psychiatrists before but he was very detailed. He corrected my diagnsois and formulated the path going forward. After few months I got so much better. He carefully crafted treatment and always gave me clear explanations. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Tejpal Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Punjabi
- 1629235015
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh speaks Punjabi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.