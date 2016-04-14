Dr. Tejvir Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejvir Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tejvir Singh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Cancer Care Specialists5423 RENO CORPORATE DR, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 329-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Outstanding cancer doctor. Caring and takes the time to listen and explain things well to his patients. My mother, you was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer is a patient and we could not have asked for a better doctor for her. Thank you, Dr. Singh!
About Dr. Tejvir Singh, MD
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
