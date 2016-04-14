Overview of Dr. Tejvir Singh, MD

Dr. Tejvir Singh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Reno Oncology Consultants in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.