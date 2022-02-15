Dr. Tejwant Datta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Datta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tejwant Datta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tejwant Datta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Dr. Datta works at
Locations
Commonwealth Surgical Associates9460 Amberdale Dr Ste E, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 373-6156
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Datta is very attentive, takes time to explain procedures.
About Dr. Tejwant Datta, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1417162801
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Albert Einstein Medical Center - The Cleveland Clinic|The Cleveland Clinic
