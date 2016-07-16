Dr. Psaradellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Telly Psaradellis, MD
Overview of Dr. Telly Psaradellis, MD
Dr. Telly Psaradellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Trinity Hospital and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
1
Midland Orthopedic Associates2850 S Wabash Ave Ste 100, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 842-4600
2
Midland Orthopedic Associates1111 E 87th St Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60619 Directions (773) 375-5500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Midland Orthopedic Associates8735 S MERRION LN, Hometown, IL 60456 Directions (708) 425-1150Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was actually following another physician at the group and I continued to have problems with the post mold- I called and right away Joy told me I could come right in and Dr Psaradellis came in, knew my case from previous physician discussions, was empathetic to my pain, understanding, and manipulated my ankle/foot until I was more comfortable while waiting for my surgical date- of which due to my injury and level of comfort he was going to take over and do my surgery sooner.
About Dr. Telly Psaradellis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1336110022
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Psaradellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Psaradellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Psaradellis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Psaradellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Psaradellis speaks Greek and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Psaradellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Psaradellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Psaradellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Psaradellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.