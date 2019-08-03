See All General Dentists in New York, NY
Dr. Tema Starkman, DDS

Dentistry
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tema Starkman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Starkman works at High Line Dentistry in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    High Line Dentistry
    212 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 256-9305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.



3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)

About Dr. Tema Starkman, DDS

  • Dentistry
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1144551961
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tema Starkman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Starkman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Starkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Starkman works at High Line Dentistry in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Starkman’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Starkman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starkman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

