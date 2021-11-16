Overview of Dr. Temeka Johnson, MD

Dr. Temeka Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Johnson works at Lakeland Premier Women's Clinic in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.