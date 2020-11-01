Dr. Stoker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Temeka Stoker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Temeka Stoker, MD is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Stoker works at
Neurology Associates-ft Worth1325 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 680, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-4200
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Stoker is attentive and focused with regard to me and my families care. We have been seeing her for 3 years and would recommend her to any of our friends or family. She takes her time to properly assess any known issues. She takes great care to be efficient with her diagnosis and respectful of our time. She’s a wonderful provider
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427574458
