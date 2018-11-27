Overview of Dr. Temidayo Olurin, MD

Dr. Temidayo Olurin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Olurin works at PECOS T OLURIN MD in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Astigmatism and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.