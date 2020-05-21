Overview of Dr. Temisan Etikerentse, MD

Dr. Temisan Etikerentse, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Moncks Corner, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Etikerentse works at Hope Clinic in Moncks Corner, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.