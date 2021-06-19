Dr. Temitope Ekwo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekwo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Temitope Ekwo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Temitope Ekwo, MD
Dr. Temitope Ekwo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Ekwo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ekwo's Office Locations
-
1
Specialists in Obstetrics and Gynecology7400 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 307-2937
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ekwo?
I ONE HUNDRED PERCENT RECOMMEND DR. EKWO. Very professional, listened to my concerns, and FULLY corrected the problem I had with fibroids. I was highly discouraged by another physician that I had seen prior to seeing Dr. Ekwo. I’m so glad I got a second opinion from Dr. Ekwo. My surgery went amazing, her medical staff was highly professional, and Dr. Ekwo basically never left my side. I don’t care what part of the world I am, I am keeping her as my forever OBGYN!!!!
About Dr. Temitope Ekwo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1295022507
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ekwo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ekwo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ekwo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ekwo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ekwo works at
Dr. Ekwo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ekwo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekwo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekwo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekwo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekwo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.