Overview of Dr. Temitope Ekwo, MD

Dr. Temitope Ekwo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Ekwo works at Specialists in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.