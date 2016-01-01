Overview of Dr. Temitope Oyedele, MD

Dr. Temitope Oyedele, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Oyedele works at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.