Dr. Temitope Oyedele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Temitope Oyedele, MD
Dr. Temitope Oyedele, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Oyedele works at
Dr. Oyedele's Office Locations
-
1
Cook County Hospital1901 W Harrison St Ste 5380, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
-
2
Ruth M Rothstein Core Center2020 W Harrison St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 572-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Temitope Oyedele, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1629238498
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
