Dr. Temujin Chavez, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Temujin Chavez, MD

Dr. Temujin Chavez, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Mcleod Health Cheraw and McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chavez works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chavez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Florence Medical Center
    805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion B S, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Infectious Diseases
    805 Pamplico Highway Medical Pavilion B Suite 125, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
MRSA Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Temujin Chavez, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1558323543
    Education & Certifications

    • Nat Capitol Consortium-Nnmc
    • Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
    • Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center
    • Mcleod Health Cheraw
    • McLeod Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Temujin Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chavez works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Chavez’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

