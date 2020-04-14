Dr. Temujin Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Temujin Chavez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Temujin Chavez, MD
Dr. Temujin Chavez, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Mcleod Health Cheraw and McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chavez's Office Locations
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion B S, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
MUSC Health Infectious Diseases805 Pamplico Highway Medical Pavilion B Suite 125, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On time, little waiting. Excellent communication from Doctor and staff
About Dr. Temujin Chavez, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1558323543
Education & Certifications
- Nat Capitol Consortium-Nnmc
- Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
- Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- Mcleod Health Cheraw
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Dr. Chavez works at
