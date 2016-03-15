Overview of Dr. Tena Murphy, MD

Dr. Tena Murphy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Murphy works at CHI St. Vincent Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic - Little Rock - Kanis in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Fordyce, AR and Stuttgart, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.