Dr. Tenesha Chappell, MD
Overview of Dr. Tenesha Chappell, MD
Dr. Tenesha Chappell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Chappell works at
Dr. Chappell's Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Primary Care East Frisco5220 W University Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Chappell. She is so sweet and caring. She is also an awesome doctor. I highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Tenesha Chappell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1952326605
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chappell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chappell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chappell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chappell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chappell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chappell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chappell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.