Overview of Dr. Tenesha Chappell, MD

Dr. Tenesha Chappell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Chappell works at Baylor Family Medicine Mckinney in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.