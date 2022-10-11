See All Gastroenterologists in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Teodor Pitea, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teodor Pitea, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Pitea works at Interventional Endoscopy Associates in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Ileus and Pyloric Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Endoscopy Associates in collaboration with Honor Health
    9059 W Lake Pleasant Pkwy Bldg C, Peoria, AZ 85382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 300-9011
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatitis
Ileus
Pyloric Stenosis
Pancreatitis
Ileus
Pyloric Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 11, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Pitea for several years and he is one of my favorite doctors! He has done several procedures for me. He is so knowledgeable and caring. Do hope he never retires!!!!
    Jeri — Oct 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Teodor Pitea, MD
    About Dr. Teodor Pitea, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian
    NPI Number
    • 1710193016
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu
    Undergraduate School
    • None (trained under British system)
