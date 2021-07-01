Overview of Dr. Teodora Andrei, MD

Dr. Teodora Andrei, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Andrei works at Genoa Healthcare LLC in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.