Dr. Teodora Andrei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Teodora Andrei, MD
Dr. Teodora Andrei, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Andrei works at
Dr. Andrei's Office Locations
Genoa Healthcare LLC444 Center St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Andrei is very compassionate and caring. She always explains things throughly. She always takes my thoughts, feelings and concerns when deciding on treatment. Dr Andrei is a great listener and I never feel rushed during my appointments. I would and have recommended Dr Andrei
About Dr. Teodora Andrei, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1912065715
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrei accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrei.
