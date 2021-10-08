Dr. Teodora Kurteva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurteva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teodora Kurteva, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Teodora Kurteva, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They graduated from RICHARD STOCKTON COLLEGE OF NEW JERSEY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Kurteva's Office Locations
Northeast Urologic Surgery PC231 Sutton St Ste 1D, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 686-3877
Northeast Urologic Surgery PC23 Stiles Rd Ste 109, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 893-9050
- 3 1 Park Way Ste 4, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 686-3877
- 4 565 Turnpike St Ste 86, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 686-3877
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kurteva is an outstanding doctor. She is very knowledgeable, a great listener and compassion. She was excellent and the best doctor I have ever gone to. I would highly recommend Dr. Kurteva.
- Urology
- English, Bulgarian
- 1891079232
- RICHARD STOCKTON COLLEGE OF NEW JERSEY
- Urology
Dr. Kurteva has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurteva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurteva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurteva has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurteva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kurteva speaks Bulgarian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurteva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurteva.
