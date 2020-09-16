Overview

Dr. Teodulo Aves, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Aves works at Spires Healthcare Group PC in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX, Katy, TX and Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.