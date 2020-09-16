See All Anesthesiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Teodulo Aves, MD

Anesthesiology
4.2 (72)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teodulo Aves, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Aves works at Spires Healthcare Group PC in Houston, TX with other offices in Spring, TX, Katy, TX and Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spires Healthcare Group PC
    4615 Southwest Fwy Ste 850, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 767-2280
    Champagne Psychiatry Pllc
    10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 210, Spring, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 973-0274
    Upstanding Pain and Spine
    9200 New Trails Dr Ste 200, Spring, TX 77381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 475-4428
    Upstanding Pain and Spine
    10496 Katy Fwy Ste 101, Houston, TX 77043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 475-4428
    Upstanding Pain and Spine
    21700 Kingsland Blvd Ste 102, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 475-4428
    Upstanding Pain and Spine
    3692 E Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 200, Pasadena, TX 77505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 475-4428

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Sep 16, 2020
    Dr Aves and his staff are phenomenal. He is persistent in ordering treatments for his patients in order to help them. He is compassionate (and very, very smart. Do not try to play him) and he listens to you. Even though I am still in severe pain, Dr Aves continues to look for ways to at least ease my pain. I am grateful that he continues to try to make my life quality of life at least a little better. At this point, I would take that and I would be grateful for it. I respect him for working extremely hard to help people who are in pain. If you’re doctor shopping for narcotics, he is not your guy. If you’re looking for a great doctor who is willing to try different treatments to help you, he is your guy. He is hardworking, honest and a great doctor. I can’t say enough good things about him and his staff. He is definitely a credit to his profession.
    P Woodard — Sep 16, 2020
    About Dr. Teodulo Aves, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881689818
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • U Tex
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    • St Louis
    • Anesthesiology
    Dr. Teodulo Aves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Aves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

