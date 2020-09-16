Dr. Teodulo Aves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teodulo Aves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teodulo Aves, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Aves works at
Locations
-
1
Spires Healthcare Group PC4615 Southwest Fwy Ste 850, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (832) 767-2280
-
2
Champagne Psychiatry Pllc10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 210, Spring, TX 77382 Directions (281) 973-0274
-
3
Upstanding Pain and Spine9200 New Trails Dr Ste 200, Spring, TX 77381 Directions (281) 475-4428
-
4
Upstanding Pain and Spine10496 Katy Fwy Ste 101, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (281) 475-4428
-
5
Upstanding Pain and Spine21700 Kingsland Blvd Ste 102, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 475-4428
-
6
Upstanding Pain and Spine3692 E Sam Houston Pkwy S Ste 200, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (281) 475-4428
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aves?
Dr Aves and his staff are phenomenal. He is persistent in ordering treatments for his patients in order to help them. He is compassionate (and very, very smart. Do not try to play him) and he listens to you. Even though I am still in severe pain, Dr Aves continues to look for ways to at least ease my pain. I am grateful that he continues to try to make my life quality of life at least a little better. At this point, I would take that and I would be grateful for it. I respect him for working extremely hard to help people who are in pain. If you’re doctor shopping for narcotics, he is not your guy. If you’re looking for a great doctor who is willing to try different treatments to help you, he is your guy. He is hardworking, honest and a great doctor. I can’t say enough good things about him and his staff. He is definitely a credit to his profession.
About Dr. Teodulo Aves, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1881689818
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- U Tex
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- St Louis
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Aves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Aves works at
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Aves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.