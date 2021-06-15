Dr. Teofil Kulyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teofil Kulyk, MD
Overview of Dr. Teofil Kulyk, MD
Dr. Teofil Kulyk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Kulyk works at
Dr. Kulyk's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Oaks Optical105 Southern Oaks Dr, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 754-1869
- 2 779 Cortaro Dr, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 213-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulyk?
My parents saw him and so have I for years. Quiet, thorough, professional. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Teofil Kulyk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1326065566
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulyk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulyk works at
Dr. Kulyk has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kulyk speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.