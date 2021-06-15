Overview of Dr. Teofil Kulyk, MD

Dr. Teofil Kulyk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Kulyk works at South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.