Dr. Terah Isaacson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaacson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terah Isaacson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terah Isaacson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Isaacson works at
Locations
-
1
Bayou City Surgical Specialists7105 Lawndale St, Houston, TX 77023 Directions (281) 317-3935
-
2
Bayou City Surgical Specialists15015 Kirby Dr Ste 250, Houston, TX 77047 Directions (832) 241-9889
-
3
Terah Isaacson MD7580 Fannin St Ste 303, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 241-9890
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isaacson?
Extraordinary doctor and human being! She is extensively knowledgeable, very thorough, and naturally empathetic. Her staff is friendly and capable. I trust her, and that means everything!
About Dr. Terah Isaacson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1023220316
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University|University of Oregon/Health Sciences University, Portland
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isaacson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaacson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaacson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaacson works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaacson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaacson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaacson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaacson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.