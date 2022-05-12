Dr. Alvey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terence Alvey, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Terence Alvey, DPM
Dr. Terence Alvey, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Gateway Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Alvey works at
Dr. Alvey's Office Locations
-
1
Tri-State Orthopaedics225 CROSSLAKE DR, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 477-1558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
West Side Office5625 Pearl Dr Ste 101, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 474-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Gateway Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvey?
Enjoyed my visit; Dr Alvey very personable. Assessed my problem; did ultrasound and explained every detail as we were viewing it. Gave diagnosis and explained it; and explained treatment options.
About Dr. Terence Alvey, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1659379543
Education & Certifications
- Welborn Hosp Clin
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvey works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.