Dr. Terence Carey, MD
Overview
Dr. Terence Carey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Carey works at
Locations
-
1
Carey Clinic7125 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-8100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Carey?
The Dr. was informative & concerned about my Health issues. It was a positive action plan. Amazing Dr.
About Dr. Terence Carey, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1003998816
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Paardekraal Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carey works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.