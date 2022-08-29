Overview

Dr. Terence Carey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Carey works at Carey Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.