Dr. Casey accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terence Casey, MD
Overview
Dr. Terence Casey, MD is a Pathology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pathology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Casey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Delta Pathology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casey?
About Dr. Terence Casey, MD
- Pathology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1073610754
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Hematology and Pathology Recertification
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Casey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casey works at
Dr. Casey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.