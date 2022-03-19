Overview of Dr. Terence Chapman, MD

Dr. Terence Chapman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Chapman works at Lexington Urology - Northeast Columbia in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.