Dr. Terence Doorly, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Terence Doorly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Margaret A Robinson DO4 Centennial Dr Ste 204, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (781) 246-9131
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He is God?? Love him!
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Michael'S Hospital|Wellesley Hospital
- Hospital for Sick Children|Royal College of Surgeons|St Laurence's Hospital|Toronto General Hospital
- St James Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC
Dr. Doorly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doorly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doorly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doorly has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Compression Fracture Repair and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doorly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Doorly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doorly.
