Dr. Terence Duffy, MD
Overview of Dr. Terence Duffy, MD
Dr. Terence Duffy, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their residency with Emory University
Center for Interventional Pain Spine LLC405 Silverside Rd Ste 104, Wilmington, DE 19809 Directions (844) 365-7246
Rebecca Jaffe and Associates PA3105 Limestone Rd Ste 300, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (844) 265-7246
Center for Interventional Pain Spine LLC118 Sandhill Dr Ste 203, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (844) 365-7246
Halpern Eye Care1197 Airport Rd, Milford, DE 19963 Directions (844) 365-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
Duffy has done spine surgery.I was in pain for years it was horrible.I went to Dr Duffy.And well I was impressed.He got my pain to go away.I didn't think it was possible for this to happen because It's been so long that I dealt with the pain.And bam it happened. THANK YOU Dr.Duffy.You made my life enjoyable again.Theres not enough money in this world to repay for WHT u have done 4 me.Thank u.
- Emory University
- Internal Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Duffy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
