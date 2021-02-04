See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Terence Duffy, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Terence Duffy, MD

Dr. Terence Duffy, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their residency with Emory University

Dr. Duffy works at Center for Interventional Pain Spine LLC in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Middletown, DE and Milford, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duffy's Office Locations

    Center for Interventional Pain Spine LLC
    405 Silverside Rd Ste 104, Wilmington, DE 19809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 365-7246
    Rebecca Jaffe and Associates PA
    3105 Limestone Rd Ste 300, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 265-7246
    Center for Interventional Pain Spine LLC
    118 Sandhill Dr Ste 203, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 365-7246
    Halpern Eye Care
    1197 Airport Rd, Milford, DE 19963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 365-7246

  • Beebe Medical Center
  • Christiana Hospital

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 04, 2021
    Duffy has done spine surgery.I was in pain for years it was horrible.I went to Dr Duffy.And well I was impressed.He got my pain to go away.I didn't think it was possible for this to happen because It's been so long that I dealt with the pain.And bam it happened. THANK YOU Dr.Duffy.You made my life enjoyable again.Theres not enough money in this world to repay for WHT u have done 4 me.Thank u.
    Frank Ryder — Feb 04, 2021
    About Dr. Terence Duffy, MD

    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    English
    NPI: 1740232362
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
• Internal Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Dr. Terence Duffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duffy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

