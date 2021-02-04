Overview of Dr. Terence Duffy, MD

Dr. Terence Duffy, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their residency with Emory University



Dr. Duffy works at Center for Interventional Pain Spine LLC in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Middletown, DE and Milford, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.