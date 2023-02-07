Dr. Terence Dunn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terence Dunn, DPM
Overview of Dr. Terence Dunn, DPM
Dr. Terence Dunn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Oxford Hospital Philadelphia, Pa Resident, Jcah, Podiatric Surgical Residency and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Dr. Dunn's Office Locations
Chestnut Hill Podiatry Associates8815 Germantown Ave Ste 11, Philadelphia, PA 19118 Directions (215) 247-0879Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Chestnut Hill Podiatry Associates, PC983 Hunters Turn, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions (267) 701-0945
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dunn treats my husband and I. He is very gentle and caring. He goes above and beyond to provide comfort!! Our feet are in “ good hands.”
About Dr. Terence Dunn, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1801823497
Education & Certifications
- Oxford Hospital Philadelphia, Pa Resident, Jcah, Podiatric Surgical Residency
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
