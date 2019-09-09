Overview

Dr. Terence Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at PALO ALTO MEDICAL FOUNDATION in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.