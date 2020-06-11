See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Terence Myckatyn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Terence Myckatyn, MD

Dr. Terence Myckatyn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Myckatyn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6G, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-7388
  2. 2
    West County Plastic Surgeons
    1040 N Mason Rd Ste 124, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 11, 2020
Dr McKatyn is the God of Plastic Surgery He breathed new life into my daughter with a very detailed 13 hour surgery. My second daughter needs surgery. She wants Dr McKatyn too.
    About Dr. Terence Myckatyn, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598781718
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

