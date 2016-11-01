See All Oncologists in Saint George, UT
Dr. Terence Rhodes, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Terence Rhodes, MD

Dr. Terence Rhodes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Mckay Dee Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

Dr. Rhodes works at Dixie Regional Wound Clinic in Saint George, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT and Driggs, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rhodes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dixie Regional Medical Center
    544 S 400 E, Saint George, UT 84770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 688-4900
  2. 2
    Southwest Regional Cancer Clinic
    600 S Medical Center Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 688-4900
  3. 3
    Mckay-dee Hospital
    4401 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 688-4900
  4. 4
    Teton Valley Hospital
    120 E Howard St, Driggs, ID 83422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 354-6352

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedar City Hospital
  • Mckay Dee Hospital
  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Melanoma
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Melanoma

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2016
    My husband had been seeing Dr. Rhodes for several years while he was in WV. My husband had bladder cancer. Dr. Rhodes is an amazing man He is caring and knowledgeable. He saved my husband and is greatly missed. You are very lucky to have him
    Carrie Carr in Oak Hill, WV — Nov 01, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Terence Rhodes, MD
    About Dr. Terence Rhodes, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124236310
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WVU/CAMC
    Residency
    Internship
    • CAMC, WVU School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Medical Education

