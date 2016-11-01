Overview of Dr. Terence Rhodes, MD

Dr. Terence Rhodes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Mckay Dee Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Rhodes works at Dixie Regional Wound Clinic in Saint George, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT and Driggs, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.