Dr. Terence Ross, MD
Dr. Terence Ross, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clark Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and T J Health Columbia.
Dr. Ross works at
New Lexington Clinic Psc100 N Eagle Creek Dr, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5300
Obgyn Jessamine Outreach110 Village Pkwy, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Directions (859) 887-2484
Kings Daughters Medical Specialties Cardiology613 23rd St Ste 230, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 324-4745
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- T J Health Columbia
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Terence Ross, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
