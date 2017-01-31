Overview

Dr. Terence Ross, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clark Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and T J Health Columbia.



Dr. Ross works at New Lexington Clinic Psc in Lexington, KY with other offices in Nicholasville, KY and Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.