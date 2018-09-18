Dr. Terence Starz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terence Starz, MD
Overview of Dr. Terence Starz, MD
Dr. Terence Starz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Starz works at
Dr. Starz's Office Locations
Donohue Cardiology Assoc580 S Aiken Ave Ste 430, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 235-1148
Arthritis & Internal Medicine Associates3500 5th Ave Ste 4, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 682-2434
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most educated, knowledge Dr.s in the field. He is gentle & understanding always taking the time to you need.He shows great compassion and educates about your disease.Occasionally the is a wait but next time you might be the one who needed the extra time.He is open to new treatments and his research is always there latest available . I would not go to any other Dr. He leaves no stone unturned seeking the best solution for patients who are often incurable. He teaches you how to manage.
About Dr. Terence Starz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Starz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starz has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Starz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.