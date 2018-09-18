Overview of Dr. Terence Starz, MD

Dr. Terence Starz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Starz works at DONOHUE CARDIOLOGY ASSOC in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.