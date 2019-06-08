See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in La Palma, CA
Dr. Terence Tan, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Terence Tan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in La Palma, CA. They completed their residency with Lincoln Hospital

Dr. Tan works at Office in La Palma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    3301 Beechwood Ave, La Palma, CA 90623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 08, 2019
    Estefanie, Nancy, Maria, and Chuy hold the fort down.
    Peter Lee in Lynwood, CA — Jun 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Terence Tan, MD
    About Dr. Terence Tan, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982766382
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lincoln Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lincoln Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terence Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tan has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tan speaks Burmese and Spanish.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

