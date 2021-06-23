Dr. Terence Witham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terence Witham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terence Witham, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI.
Dr. Witham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Witham & Associates7575 Northcliff Ave Ste 201, Brooklyn, OH 44144 Directions (216) 661-4577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Witham?
Both my sister and I have been clients for years, and have had a great experience, to say the least.
About Dr. Terence Witham, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1417933755
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis
- University Ca Davis Health System
- UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
- University of North Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witham works at
Dr. Witham has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Witham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.